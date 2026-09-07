New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe News 1 Month After Demotion

The New York Yankees just wrapped up a weekend series against the San Diego Padres, losing two of three games.

It’s also been over a month since the Yankees demoted infielder Anthony Volpe on Aug. 4 following a difficult 2026 campaign in the majors.

However, Volpe has performed at an extremely high level in Triple-A, especially over the last week.

Yankees Announce Volpe News

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, announced that Volpe has been named the International League Player of the Week.

Over six games from Sept. 1-6, Volpe batted .524 with 11 hits, eight runs, three home runs, six RBIs and three doubles. He also drew three walks and stole five bases.

“He became Barry Bonds.” 🔥 Anthony Volpe has earned double the honors, as both the Electric City Trolley Museum and @MiLB‘s International League Player of the Week. 🔗: https://t.co/ncK5zpHEoi pic.twitter.com/glrprutdc8 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 7, 2026

Volpe’s Teammate Calls Him “Barry Bonds”

On Sunday, Volpe’s teammate Jasson Domínguez, who was recently recalled by the Yankees, praised his recent play and even compared him to Barry Bonds.

“He became Barry Bonds, all the time, every day. It’s crazy,” Domínguez said. “He’s working his ass off to get better, and you can see it every day.”

How has Anthony Volpe looked at Triple-A? (5 HRs in last 5 games) Jasson Dominguez: “He became Barry Bonds, all the time, every day. It’s crazy. … He’s working his ass off to get better, and you can see it every day.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 5, 2026

Volpe’s 2026 Stats

In his fourth MLB season, Volpe has appeared in 56 games for the Yankees. Across 171 at-bats, he’s recorded 20 runs, 41 hits, one home run and 19 RBIs while batting .240 with a .646 OPS.

It’s been the complete opposite in the minors. He’s recorded 46 hits, 11 home runs and 29 RBIs across 173 at-bats while batting .266 with a .868 OPS. He’s also stolen 12 bases.

It’s unknown if the Yankees plan to call him back up this season or if he’ll even be a part of the team’s postseason roster beginning next month.