New York Yankees Announce Cam Schlittler News Ahead of Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees are beginning their final regular-season series of the year on Friday when they begin a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles.

For Yankees ace Cam Schlittler, though, he wrapped up his regular season campaign on Thursday night in a limited final outing before the Wild Card Series next week.

He pitched 3.0 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out five batters to cap off what has been a year in which he’s the heavy favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award.

Yankees Announce Schlittler News

Ahead of next week’s Wild Card Round, in which New York will likely face off against the Boston Red Sox, the team announced some historic news on Schlittler’s second MLB season.

He started 33 games and posted a 14-6 record with a 1.95 ERA and 7.0 WAR while striking out 239 batters across 193.2 innings.

New York revealed that Schlittler’s 1.95 ERA is now the third-lowest mark in Yankees franchise history by a qualified pitcher.

“Cam Schlittler finished the regular season with a 1.95 ERA, the third-lowest ERA in a single season by a qualified Yankees pitcher,” the Yankees post read.

Cam Schlittler finished the regular season with a 1.95 ERA, the third-lowest ERA in a single season by a qualified Yankees pitcher 🔥#RepBX | @Cam31Schlittler pic.twitter.com/0jUxKty5Y6 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 25, 2026

Yankees Fans React on Social Media

New York fans have embraced Schlittler since he made his MLB debut last season and he’s since become one of the biggest favorites in the city.

“Cy Young winner and it’s not close,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “If he doesn’t win CY YOUNG I will shave my head.”

Another person wrote, “If that’s not Cy young worthy i don’t know what is.”

“MY CY YOUNG,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “Make him a Yankee for life!”