New York Yankees Announce Cam Schlittler News Before Padres Series

The New York Yankees just wrapped up a series victory over the Los Angeles Angels, which concluded Wednesday night with a dominant performance from right-hander Cam Schlittler.

Schlittler has been the anchor of New York’s rotation this season and pitched 8.0 innings, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out nine batters.

Yankees Announce Schlittler News

Following the outing and ahead of their upcoming series against the San Diego Padres beginning Friday, the Yankees announced some historic news regarding Schlittler.

In his last start, Schlittler set a Yankees single-season record with his 19th start allowing one run or fewer.

“A new name in the record books,” the Yankees posted. “Cam Schlittler set a Yankees single-season record with his 19th start allowing 1 run or fewer last night.”

A new name in the record books 🔥 Cam Schlittler set a Yankees single-season record with his 19th start allowing 1 run or fewer last night. pic.twitter.com/47L9cNVCuW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 3, 2026

Yankees Fans React on Social Media

“Cam is a beast!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “He is so good!! If he just got a little run support!!!”

Another person wrote, “More mind boggling to me is he has a 1.14 ERA on the road which is the lowest in American League History.”

“Go ahead and bring that Cy Young to the Bronx. Please and thanks,” a person posted.

“CY YOUNG CY YOUNG CY YOUNG,” one more fan commented.

Schlittler’s 2026 Season

In his second MLB season with the Yankees, Schlittler currently sits among the favorites to win his first American League Cy Young Award after the season he’s put together.

While he won’t pitch this weekend against the Padres, he’s currently 12-6 overall and holds an MLB-best 2.04 ERA. He also leads the league with a 6.4 WAR across 29 starts and 171.2 innings pitched.