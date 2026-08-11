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New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Update Before Mariners Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will begin a series against the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the series opener, Yankees manager Aaron Boone appeared on his weekly episode of “Talkin’ Yanks” and provided a significant update on several injured players, including outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has been on the IL since July 26 with a hamstring injury.

Yankees Announce Bellinger Update

Boone revealed that Bellinger is getting closer to a return. As he continues to progress, the Yankees will likely have him play at least one or two games on a rehab assignment before bringing him back to the majors.

“[Bellinger’s] getting close,” Boone said. “Belli feels closer than [Stanton]… He’s doing agility… I would expect that intensity to be pretty good this week and I would think we’d probably get him into a game or two before bringing him [back up to the majors].”

Bellinger’s 2026 Season

New York’s offense has significantly declined since Aaron Judge went down more than two months ago. Without Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees also lack three of their strongest and most productive bats from the everyday lineup.

Bellinger has appeared in 102 games this season and recorded 97 hits, 52 runs, 11 home runs and 53 RBIs across 374 at-bats. He’s batting .259 with a .420 on-base percentage and a .770 slugging percentage.

Yankees Right Now

New York currently owns the second-best record in the American League at 66-52, but the Yankees trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 6.0 games in the AL East. If they can’t close that gap over the final 44 games, they’ll enter the postseason as a Wild Card team.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would face the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium, creating a rematch of last year’s opening playoff series.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Update Before Mariners Series

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