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New York Yankees Announce Full Schedule for ALDS Showdown With Rays

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American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have punched their ticket to the ALDS after defeating the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

They outscored Boston 18-2 across the two games and ultimately dominated in all facets, with elite pitching and hot bats offensively, even without superstar Aaron Judge.

Now, New York will be back in action beginning Saturday when they travel to Tropicana Field for a best-of-five series against the No. 1-seeded Tampa Bay Rays.

Full ALDS Schedule

On Thursday evening, the Yankees announced the full schedule for their upcoming ALDS against the Rays.

Every game will be televised on TBS and TruTV, while fans can also stream the games on HBO Max.

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3 — 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 5 — 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 7 — 8 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 8 — 8 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 10 — 8 p.m. ET

Will Aaron Judge Be on the Roster?

One of the biggest questions the Yankees will have to answer over the next 24-48 hours is whether they will add Judge to the 26-man roster.

New York can now submit an entirely new roster after the Wild Card Series, so Judge can be added if the team feels he’s healthy enough to make an impact. That said, adding him would mean removing somebody else, likely one of the bench bats such as Amed Rosario or José Caballero.

Who’s Playing in the Other ALDS?

The other matchup on the American League side of the bracket will feature the Chicago White Sox, who swept the Houston Astros in dominant fashion, and the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland won the AL Central and clinched the No. 2 seed despite having a worse overall record than the Yankees. New York just so happened to play in the AL East with the Rays, who carried the best record in the AL.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Full Schedule for ALDS Showdown With Rays

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