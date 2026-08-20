New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change Before Orioles Series Finale

The New York Yankees are looking for a sweep on Thursday evening when they wrap up their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

New York is coming off a 5-3 win, and it marked the 13th major league game for rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr., who recorded two hits and two RBIs, one of which gave the Yankees the lead in the eighth inning.

Now, ahead of the series finale, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a notable lineup change involving Lombard Jr.

Yankees Announce Lombard Jr. Change

The rookie is still in the starting lineup and will get the nod at shortstop. However, after batting in the eighth hole on Wednesday, Lombard Jr. is moving up in the order.

Boone is moving him up two spots, and he’ll bat in the sixth hole behind Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is once again hitting fifth.

Here’s the Yankees’ full lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/20 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones RF A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B G. Cole SP.”

Yankees 8/20 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

H. Ramos LF

L. García Jr. 1B

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

G. Lombard Jr. SS

S. Jones RF

A. Wells C

J. Caballero 3B G. Cole SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 20, 2026

Lombard Jr.’s Early Impressions

While it’s only been 13 games, Lombard Jr. has exceeded expectations early on, not only with his approach at the plate but also with his defense at shortstop.

He posted eight defensive runs saved through his first 11 games, putting him among the top five shortstops this season despite spending only roughly three weeks in the majors.

At the plate, he’s currently batting .318 with 14 hits, two home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs across 44 at-bats.