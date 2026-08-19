New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change During Orioles Series

The New York Yankees secured a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night in the series opener.

It marked rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr.’s 12th game in the majors since the Yankees called him up earlier this month. He recorded two hits in four at-bats while batting seventh in the lineup.

However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has decided to make a slight lineup change involving Lombard Jr. for Wednesday’s matchup with Baltimore.

Yankees Announce Lombard Jr. Change

Lombard Jr. has bounced around the lineup since his call-up, and despite recording two hits in the series opener, Boone is moving him down to eighth for Wednesday’s game.

Outside of that minor adjustment, the Yankees’ lineup will remain largely unchanged.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/19 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF R. McMahon 3B G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C W. Warren SP.”

Yankees 8/19 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

L. García Jr. 1B

H. Ramos LF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

S. Jones RF

R. McMahon 3B

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Wells C W. Warren SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 19, 2026

Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Stats

While it’s only been 12 games, Lombard Jr. has already made his presence felt at the plate and, especially, defensively. He has tallied eight defensive runs saved through 11 games, which already ranks him among the top five shortstops in MLB.

Across 41 at-bats, the rookie is batting .293 with a .463 slugging percentage and a .833 OPS. He’s also recorded 12 hits, two home runs, three RBIs and eight runs.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Wednesday with a 70-55 record, giving them the second-best record in the American League behind only the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees trail Tampa Bay by 5.0 games in the AL East.

They’ll play two more games against the Orioles before beginning a weekend series in the Bronx against the Toronto Blue Jays, who took two of three from New York last week.