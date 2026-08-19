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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change During Orioles Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees secured a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night in the series opener.

It marked rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr.’s 12th game in the majors since the Yankees called him up earlier this month. He recorded two hits in four at-bats while batting seventh in the lineup.

However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has decided to make a slight lineup change involving Lombard Jr. for Wednesday’s matchup with Baltimore.

Yankees Announce Lombard Jr. Change

Lombard Jr. has bounced around the lineup since his call-up, and despite recording two hits in the series opener, Boone is moving him down to eighth for Wednesday’s game.

Outside of that minor adjustment, the Yankees’ lineup will remain largely unchanged.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/19 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF R. McMahon 3B G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C W. Warren SP.”

Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Stats

While it’s only been 12 games, Lombard Jr. has already made his presence felt at the plate and, especially, defensively. He has tallied eight defensive runs saved through 11 games, which already ranks him among the top five shortstops in MLB.

Across 41 at-bats, the rookie is batting .293 with a .463 slugging percentage and a .833 OPS. He’s also recorded 12 hits, two home runs, three RBIs and eight runs.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Wednesday with a 70-55 record, giving them the second-best record in the American League behind only the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees trail Tampa Bay by 5.0 games in the AL East.

They’ll play two more games against the Orioles before beginning a weekend series in the Bronx against the Toronto Blue Jays, who took two of three from New York last week.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change During Orioles Series

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