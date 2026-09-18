New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change Before Diamondbacks

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 6th) finished with one hit and two runs in six at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Lombard Jr. Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/18 P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B G. Cole SP”

Lombard Jr. has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Friday.

The 21-year-old rookie comes into the series batting .225 with 27 hits, three home runs, 12 RBIs, 18 runs and two stolen bases in 34 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media On Lombard Jr.

Here’s what people have been saying about Lombard Jr. recently:

Joe Randazzo: “It would be great if George Lombard Jr. could get back on track defensively. He has a -2 OAA at shortstop. It was 1 at the end of August.”

@DanAlanRourke: “Chill on Lombard. Let him grow. Support him”

@YankeesFanEarl: “George Lombard may turn out to be a perennial all star.There’s still plenty to like in regards to his tools,but through 34 Major League Baseball games he has not been a good player for the Yankees. And if you disagree then you probably need to take your Yankees tinted glasses off”

@realboshek: “George Lombard and Ryan McBad on the bench in October needs to be a serious conversation between whoever makes the lineups and Boone…. Because if the season ended today… Volpe is starting SS in the Wild Card round”

@nysports_10: “I think he’s had a lot of ups and downs.. had made some plays where we say wow and some plays where we are like who is this guy.. I think he’s a young player stepping into a big role and we gotta see with time”