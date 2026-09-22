New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Move During Rays Series

The New York Yankees secured a 2-0 victory in their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, on Tuesday, they’ll play the second game of a doubleheader with the Rays, just one win away from clinching the AL East division and the No. 1 overall seed in the American League.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made some changes to his starting lineup as they welcome back Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the IL.

Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Move

With Chisholm Jr. coming back, Lombard Jr.’s spot in the order is seemingly dropping, at least for the second game on Tuesday.

After batting fifth in the first game of the day, Lombard Jr. will drop to seventh in the order, while Spencer Jones moves up to fifth and Chisholm Jr. bats sixth.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:





Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees Game 2 9/22 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP.”

Yankees Game 2 9/22 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Wells C

R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 22, 2026

Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Season With Yankees

While he’s only been with the team for roughly a month and a half since his Aug. 4 call-up from Triple-A, Lombard Jr. has exceeded expectations with how well he’s adapted to the MLB level.

He’s certainly had his hiccups along the way, but nothing has slowed him down, and he’s continued to start at shortstop since the Yankees promoted him.

Lombard Jr. enters Tuesday night hitting .235 across 37 games and 132 at-bats, with 20 runs, 31 hits, five home runs, and 17 RBIs.