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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News Before Padres Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a RBI double hit by Spencer Jones #78 (not pictured) during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had the day off Thursday after securing a series victory earlier this week against the Los Angeles Angels.

On Friday, they’ll begin a series in San Diego against the Padres, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a notable decision regarding rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr., who has missed the last four games due to injury but was never placed on the IL.

Yankees Announce Lombard Jr. News

Despite some concern over Lombard Jr. missing several games, he’s back in the lineup Friday night and will once again start at shortstop while batting seventh in the order.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/4 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF T. Grisham CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C M. Fried SP.”

Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Season

After the Yankees called him up to the majors on Aug. 4 as their top prospect, Lombard Jr. has been a pleasant surprise and an important addition with so many injuries across the roster.

He’s had some trouble as of late, especially defensively, but the rookie has held his own across the month of action he’s played.

Across 23 games and 79 at-bats, Lombard Jr. has recorded 12 runs, 20 hits, two home runs and six RBIs. He also owns a .367 slugging percentage and a .677 OPS.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Friday’s series opener with an 80-60 overall record, which has them 3.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East and the American League as a whole.

If the season ended today, they’d host the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx for a best-of-three Wild Card series.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News Before Padres Series

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