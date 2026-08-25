New York Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Decision Before Astros Series

The New York Yankees are coming off a weekend series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays as they enter Tuesday night.

They’ll now begin a three-game set against the Houston Astros in the Bronx, and ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed his starting lineup, which turned some heads.

Boone decided to make no changes to Sunday’s lineup, which scored eight runs. It’s the first time in awhile that he has kept the lineup card completely unchanged, and that decision also impacts Heliot Ramos, whom the Yankees acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 4.

Yankees Announce Ramos Decision

Ramos’ start to his Yankees tenure has been a bit rocky, and after sitting out Sunday’s game, he’ll remain out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/25 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH L. García Jr. 1B C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B W. Warren SP.”

Yankees 8/25 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

L. García Jr. 1B

C. Bellinger LF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

S. Jones RF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

A. Wells C

J. Caballero 3B W. Warren SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 25, 2026

Ramos’ 2026 Season

Since joining the Yankees, Ramos has appeared in 16 games and recorded 53 at-bats. He’s hitting just .113 with a .189 slugging percentage and a .418 OPS during that stretch.

Ramos has recorded one run, six hits and one RBI, while failing to hit a home run.

Overall, Ramos has endured a down season. He’s batting .240 with 82 hits, nine home runs, 35 RBIs and 37 runs across 90 games between the Giants and Yankees.

Looking at New York

The Yankees enter Tuesday night with a 74-56 record, putting them 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in both the AL East and the American League.

After their three-game series against the Astros, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for four games this weekend. Boston currently trails New York by just 2.5 games.