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New York Yankees Announce Important Aaron Judge Update During Padres Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees lost their series opener against the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Friday night in extra innings.

Prior to the game, we got some key updates on superstar Aaron Judge, but before Saturday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed quite an important update as his rehab ramps up and he gets closer to a highly anticipated return.

Yankees Announce Judge News

On Monday, when the Yankees return to the Bronx, Boone said Judge will face live batting practice for the first time since going on the IL in late May with a stress fracture in his right rib.

This is likely the final step before a potential return, as it’s unlikely he chooses to go on a rehab assignment, something he hasn’t sounded thrilled about entertaining.

Boone mentioned that the pitcher who will throw to Judge is still to be determined, and Judge has noted that his goal would be to face live batting practice at least twice before returning. But if all goes well Monday, he’ll be in a very good position to make his comeback soon.

Judge Speaks on Anticipated Return

After hitting some soft-toss pitches Friday night before the Yankees’ game against the Padres, Judge spoke to the media and addressed his anticipated return.

“I’m mad how long it has taken,” Judge said via Bryan Hoch. “It is what it is. I wish it was real two months ago, but we’re at this point [now]. We’re getting close. I can’t wait to be back out there.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Important Aaron Judge Update During Padres Series

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