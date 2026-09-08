New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Rockies Series

The New York Yankees are coming off a series loss to the San Diego Padres, and they’ll begin a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

The biggest storyline is the return of superstar Aaron Judge, who has been out since the end of May after suffering a stress fracture in his right rib.

With Judge back, manager Aaron Boone had to make some changes to his lineup and fit him back into the top of the order.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For the most part, Boone is keeping things fairly consistent. Judge will hit third and start in right field.

As for Jazz Chisholm Jr., he’ll start at second base. However, after batting fifth over the last few games, he’ll drop one spot and hit sixth.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/8 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP.”

Yankees 9/8 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 8, 2026

Looking at Chisholm Jr.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Chisholm Jr. in his third year with the Yankees.

He’s struggled to find consistency at the plate, but he’s hit the ball much better over the last month. That could be a sign of what’s to come not only this month, but next month when the playoffs ramp up.

Chisholm Jr. is currently batting .230 across 133 games and 457 at-bats. He’s recorded 68 runs, 105 hits, 19 home runs and 55 RBIs while leading MLB with 40 stolen bases. He’s also slugging .403 with a .713 OPS.