New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before White Sox Series

The New York Yankees are coming off an 11-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, but they still managed to win the series.

Now, they’ll begin a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night with Max Fried taking the mound for New York and Noah Schultz starting for Chicago.

Ahead of the matchup, the Yankees announced a lineup change involving star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yankees Announce Chisholm Jr. News

Chisholm Jr. did not start or come off the bench in Sunday night’s game against the Phillies. However, he’ll return to the lineup against Chicago.

He’ll start at second base and bat sixth. The rest of the infield will feature Anthony Volpe at shortstop, Paul Goldschmidt at first base, and Jose Caballero at third.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone will start Volpe and Caballero alongside one another for the second straight game. Caballero started at second base on Sunday before shifting to third for Monday’s matchup.

Yankees 7/27 M. Schuemann LF

B. Rice DH

P. Goldschmidt 1B

J. Domínguez RF

A. Volpe SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

J. Caballero 3B

S. Jones CF

A. Sánchez C M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 27, 2026

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season

Chisholm Jr. is batting just 1-for-12 over his last three games, but he has stepped up in a big way over the past few weeks for a Yankees team dealing with several injuries.

This season, he has appeared in 98 games and, across 346 at-bats, has recorded 51 runs, 77 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases. The two-time All-Star is slashing .223/.410/.708.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Monday night at 59-46 and sits second in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.0 games.

The Yankees currently have several key players on the injured list, most notably Aaron Judge, who has missed more than a month with a rib injury. Giancarlo Stanton has also spent months on the IL, and over the weekend, Cody Bellinger landed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury.

The Yankees are expected to aggressively pursue bullpen help at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. They could also target a catcher and, with the recent injuries, a right-handed-hitting outfielder.