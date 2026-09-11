New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Personal News Before Mets Series

The New York Yankees wrapped up their series with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night and completed a three-game sweep.

Thursday’s victory now leads into Friday’s series opener against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, which carries a lot of emotion as it’s on the anniversary of the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred in New York City back in 2001.

Yankees Announce Personal News Involving Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Yankees announced just prior to their final game against the Rockies that they hosted their annual kids-only press conference with the families of Tuesday’s Children, the grandchildren of those who passed on 9/11, and Gold Star families of post-9/11 conflicts.

Featured among the Yankees who took the time to attend the event and answer questions for the kids was Chisholm Jr.

He was joined by right-handed pitchers Gerrit Cole and David Bednar as well.

Via the New York Yankees: “Before tonight’s game we hosted our annual kids-only press conference with the families of @TuesPromiseOrg, including the grandchildren of those who passed on 9/11 and Gold Star families of post-9/11 conflicts. Gerrit Cole, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and David Bednar had the opportunity to answer questions from the kids.

Before tonight’s game we hosted our annual kids-only press conference with the families of @TuesPromiseOrg, including the grandchildren of those who passed on 9/11 and Gold Star families of post-9/11 conflicts. Gerrit Cole, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and David Bednar had the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/2Q4QROwk6i — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 10, 2026

Chisholm Jr. Out With Injury

Chisholm Jr. injured his thumb while sliding into a base Tuesday night against the Rockies, and the Yankees expect him to miss at least 7-10 days without doing any baseball activities.

He’ll likely miss a handful more days as he ramps back up and tests the thumb, which he wore in a splint Thursday during his appearance at the kids-only press conference.

New York is 84-62 overall entering its weekend series with the Mets, and just 16 regular-season games remain before the playoffs.