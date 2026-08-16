New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Change During Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees are riding a three-game losing streak into their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

New York has scored a combined two runs across those three losses, and just about everybody in the clubhouse has documented their offensive struggles, with the team understanding that something needs to change.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made some notable changes to his lineup card.

Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Change

One of the more noticeable moves Boone made was taking Jazz Chisholm Jr. out of the starting lineup and replacing him with Jose Caballero at second base.

Caballero will bat ninth in the lineup and returns after sitting out each of the last two games, as the team has given him fewer opportunities since acquiring Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos at the trade deadline.

Other notable moves Boone made include moving Ben Rice into the leadoff spot and starting him at first base, moving Luis Garcia Jr. up to the two hole while serving as the DH, and moving Trent Grisham back into the cleanup spot.

Yankees 8/16 B. Rice 1B

L. García Jr. DH

H. Ramos LF

T. Grisham CF

S. Jones RF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

J. Caballero 2B R. Weathers SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 16, 2026

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has been the ultimate utility man for the Yankees this season, playing pretty much wherever Boone has asked him to.

He’s spent time all across the infield outside of first base, started in the outfield, and sat on the bench before coming in as a pinch-hitter when needed.

This season, he enters Sunday batting .241 with 78 hits, 12 home runs, 41 RBIs and 29 stolen bases while slugging .389 and maintaining a .685 OPS.