New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Change During White Sox Series

The New York Yankees have won each of the first two meetings of their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox this week.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, which will feature Cam Schlittler on the mound for the Yankees and Davis Martin for the White Sox, New York made some changes to its lineup.

Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Change

After sitting out Tuesday night, utility man Jose Caballero returns to the lineup and will start at shortstop, where Anthony Volpe made each of the last three starts.

Volpe will not start Wednesday, and the infield surrounding Caballero will feature Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, Ryan McMahon at third base, and Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

Yankees 7/29 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

J. Domínguez RF

P. Goldschmidt 1B

S. Jones LF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

R. McMahon 3B

J. Caballero SS

A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 29, 2026

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has played a massive role in the Yankees’ success this season, often splitting time with Volpe at shortstop while also serving as a true plug-and-play option for manager Aaron Boone whenever and wherever the team needs him.

This season, he is slashing .236/.370/.660 across 301 at-bats in 91 games. He has recorded 36 runs, 71 hits, 10 home runs, and 37 RBIs.

“I think he’s good wherever I put him,” Boone said last month via Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 61-46 this season and have recently dealt with several injuries, most notably to superstar Aaron Judge and veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who have both missed more than a month.

New York also lost Cody Bellinger to a hamstring strain last weekend, while pitchers Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil continue working their way back from injuries.

Despite all of that, the Yankees remain just 1.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.