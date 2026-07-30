New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision Before White Sox Series Finale

The New York Yankees dropped a 6-5 decision to the Chicago White Sox in 12 innings Wednesday night after letting a late lead slip away.

The Yankees return for Thursday’s series finale at 2:10 p.m. ET with Ryan Weathers on the mound. Before first pitch, manager Aaron Boone announced several changes to the lineup.

Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision

Caballero sat out Tuesday but returned to the lineup Wednesday. He finished 2-for-5 while starting at shortstop.

Despite that performance, Boone will send Caballero back to the bench Thursday. Anthony Volpe returns to the starting lineup at shortstop, while Caballero will likely be available as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement.

Ben Rice will start at first base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. will play second, and Ryan McMahon will handle third base.

Yankees 7/30 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice 1B

J. Domínguez RF

P. Goldschmidt DH

S. Jones LF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

A. Volpe SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C R. Weathers SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 30, 2026

Caballero can also play the outfield, giving Boone flexibility when needed. Recently, however, Boone has kept him in the infield despite injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees will start Jasson Doiínguez in right field, Trent Grisham in center, and Spencer Jones in left after Jones launched two home runs Wednesday night.

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has become one of the Yankees’ most valuable players this season. He filled in as the everyday shortstop while Volpe recovered from injury and has continued to move around the diamond whenever Boone has needed him.

He is slashing .239/.376/.665 with 36 runs, 73 hits, 10 home runs, and 37 RBIs.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Thursday’s finale at 61-47 and trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.5 games in the AL East.

If the season ended today, New York would claim the top AL Wild Card spot and host the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three Wild Card series at Yankee Stadium.