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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision During Orioles Series

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St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York runs out his home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are going for the series sweep on Thursday evening against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature right-handed pitchers Gerrit Cole for New York and Kyle Bradish for the Orioles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a few notable lineup changes.

Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision

After sitting out each of the last two games, despite making two brief pinch-hitting appearances in both matchups, utility man Jose Caballero is drawing a start for the series finale.

Boone is set to place Caballero at third base after Ryan McMahon left yesterday’s game with a thumb injury. Caballero will bat ninth in the lineup behind catcher Austin Wells.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/20 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones RF A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B G. Cole SP.”

Caballero’s 2026 Season

This season, Caballero has stepped into the ultimate platoon role for the Yankees and embraced it.

He’s played all over the infield and has even made starts in the outfield.

Entering Thursday, he’s batting .242 across 105 games and 327 at-bats, recording 39 runs, 79 hits, 12 home runs, and 42 RBIs while slugging .388 with a .665 OPS.

Looking at the Yankees

New York is 71-55 and sits as the second-best team in the American League behind only the Tampa Bay Rays, who they trail by 4.5 games.

If the season ended today, since the Rays and Yankees are both in the AL East, New York would be the top Wild Card team rather than clinching a top-three seed. However, they would still host a best-of-three Wild Card Series in the Bronx.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision During Orioles Series

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