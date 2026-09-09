New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision During Rockies Series

The New York Yankees secured a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies in their series opener Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Now, ahead of Game 2, manager Aaron Boone was forced to make a few changes to his lineup after second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday’s game with a thumb injury.

Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision

Stepping in for Chisholm Jr. will be utility man José Caballero, who has served as a Swiss Army knife for New York all season long, playing pretty much wherever the team has needed him.

On Wednesday, Caballero will take over at second base and bat ninth in the lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/9 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP.”

Yankees 9/9 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 9, 2026

Looking at Caballero’s 2026 Season

Across 123 games this season, Caballero has logged 379 at-bats and recorded 45 runs, 89 hits, 13 home runs and 47 RBIs while batting .235 with a .372 slugging percentage and a .664 OPS.

He last started a game on Sept. 5 against the San Diego Padres, when he logged four at-bats, drew two walks and scored one run.

Yankees Right Now

New York holds an 82-62 overall record, which puts the Yankees 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in both the AL East and the American League.

They’ll play the Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday before beginning a weekend series against the New York Mets.