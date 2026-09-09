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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision During Rockies Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees secured a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies in their series opener Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Now, ahead of Game 2, manager Aaron Boone was forced to make a few changes to his lineup after second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday’s game with a thumb injury.

Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision

Stepping in for Chisholm Jr. will be utility man José Caballero, who has served as a Swiss Army knife for New York all season long, playing pretty much wherever the team has needed him.

On Wednesday, Caballero will take over at second base and bat ninth in the lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/9 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP.”

Looking at Caballero’s 2026 Season

Across 123 games this season, Caballero has logged 379 at-bats and recorded 45 runs, 89 hits, 13 home runs and 47 RBIs while batting .235 with a .372 slugging percentage and a .664 OPS.

He last started a game on Sept. 5 against the San Diego Padres, when he logged four at-bats, drew two walks and scored one run.

Yankees Right Now

New York holds an 82-62 overall record, which puts the Yankees 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in both the AL East and the American League.

They’ll play the Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday before beginning a weekend series against the New York Mets.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision During Rockies Series

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