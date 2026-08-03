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New York Yankees Announce Luis Garcia Jr. Decision Before Cardinals Series

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Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: Luis García Jr. #2 of the Washington Nationals looks on from the dugout after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot park on May 10, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees took two of three games from the Chicago Cubs over the weekend and will remain in the NL Central beginning Monday night with a series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before the series opener, however, manager Aaron Boone had to make a lineup decision after the team welcomed slugger Luis Garcia Jr. following Sunday’s trade with the Washington Nationals.

Yankees Announce Garcia Jr. Decision

Garcia Jr. held his introductory press conference Monday afternoon and will make his Yankees debut in the series opener, as many fans expected.

Boone penciled Garcia Jr. in at first base, where he will bat third behind Trent Grisham and Ben Rice, who will serve as the designated hitter.

Garcia Jr.’s 2026 Season

Now in his seventh MLB season, Garcia Jr. is putting together the best campaign of his career. He currently leads the league with a .560 slugging percentage.

Across 104 games and 357 at-bats, García Jr. is batting .283 with 101 hits, 48 runs, 23 home runs, and 76 RBIs while posting an .873 OPS.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Monday night with a 63-49 record and ace Cam Schlittler set to take the mound.

New York sits in second place in the AL East, 2.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. If the season ended today, the Yankees would claim the top Wild Card spot in the American League and host the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three Wild Card Series in the Bronx.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Luis Garcia Jr. Decision Before Cardinals Series

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