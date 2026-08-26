New York Yankees Announce Luis Gil Update During Astros Series

The New York Yankees are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries across their roster and added another name to the list Wednesday.

Reliever Fernando Cruz landed on the 15-day IL with elbow discomfort, joining left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and star Max Fried, who is nearing a return.

One pitcher currently in Triple-A to keep an eye on down the stretch, if the Yankees need bullpen help, is right-hander Luis Gil, who missed three months of the season with shoulder inflammation.

Gil’s Numbers Since Return

In his last outing, he struck out three batters across 1.2 scoreless innings while topping out at 97.6 mph.

Across his five appearances since returning from the shoulder injury, Gil holds a 1-0 record with a 2.38 ERA. He’s struck out 14 batters across 11.1 innings and posted a 1.32 WHIP.

Aaron Boone Gives Update on Gil

It’s unknown whether Gil will become a piece the Yankees view as part of their plans down the stretch or if they’ll keep him in the minors.

However, with rosters expanding Sept. 1, Gil could earn a spot with the Yankees if he continues progressing in Triple-A and shows he can become an effective relief pitcher. So far, Boone seems impressed with what he’s seen.

“It’s gone pretty well. Anytime you get shut down again with a shoulder, there’s concern there,” Boone admitted Wednesday. “But it seems like his build-up has gone well. I feel like his strike-throwing’s well. The outings I’ve seen, it looks like the fastball is playing. So we’ve been encouraged with what we’ve seen so far.”

Aaron Boone on Luis Gil’s recent MiLB outings: “It’s gone pretty well. Anytime you get shut down again with a shoulder, there’s concern there. But it seems like his build-up has gone well. I feel like his strike-throwing’s well. The outings I’ve seen, it looks like the fastball… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 26, 2026

Yankees Pitching Outlook

New York is 74-57 entering Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Astros. And while the Yankees aren’t fully healthy yet, they boast one of the best starting rotations in the league.

If they can get their top five starters back, their rotation will consist of Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried and Ryan Weathers. If they decide to use a sixth starter, Will Warren would likely fill that role.

In the playoffs, it’s likely those top four starters would handle most of the workload, with Weathers and Warren serving as depth options or moving into long-relief roles.

Their biggest question isn’t the starting rotation, though. It’s the bullpen. If Gil can continue pitching well in Scranton, there’s a very realistic chance he’ll return to the big-league club in September and potentially October.