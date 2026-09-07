New York Yankees Announce Personal Heliot Ramos News Before Rockies Series

The New York Yankees just wrapped up a series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, losing 4-3 and dropping two of three games.

Now, the team will get a day off Monday before ramping things back up Tuesday night when it begins a series against the Colorado Rockies.

However, ahead of all that, the Yankees announced some exciting personal news regarding outfielder Heliot Ramos, whom they acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

It’s Ramos’ 27th Birthday!

The Yankees made an announcement Monday to celebrate Ramos as he turns 27 years old.

“Happy Birthday, Heliot!!” the Yankees posted alongside a graphic.

Fans React on Social Media

The New York fanbase joined in to wish Ramos a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Heliot,” one fan said.

Another person wrote, “Not gonna say anything bad about Helios on his Birthday. Have a great one Heliot… But the Yankees. That was another disgraceful loss yesterday.”

Someone else added, “Hope the candles don’t outshine the fireworks you bring to the field!”

One more fan commented, “Happy Birthday!”

Ramos’ 2026 Season

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Ramos. While he hasn’t statistically had his best season, he went from playing for the San Francisco Giants, who sat near the bottom of the standings, to the Yankees, who sit near the top of the American League and are closing in on a postseason berth.

This season, he’s batting .241 with 38 runs, 86 hits, 10 home runs and 38 RBIs while slugging .392 with a .693 OPS.

Over the course of his career, Ramos spent his first four and a half seasons with the Giants before the Yankees acquired him. He has totaled 385 hits, 54 home runs and 181 RBIs while holding a .252 career batting average.