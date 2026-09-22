New York Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon Decision Before Rays Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin a series with the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday with a doubleheader scheduled.

The first game is set to feature left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón for New York and righty Nick Martinez for the Rays, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone officially released his starting lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Yankees Announce Ryan McMahon Decision

While New York had a day off on Monday, they did play Sunday, and Ryan McMahon did not appear in the starting lineup.

Now, once again on Tuesday, Boone has elected to start Jose Caballero over McMahon at third base amid his ongoing struggles at the plate.

McMahon will be available off the bench for New York. But with seven regular-season games remaining, it seems Boone is leaning one way with his infield. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. coming back from the IL, McMahon may be the odd man out moving forward.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees Game 1 9/22 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones CF A. Volpe 2B A. Sanchez C J. Caballero 3B C. Rodon SP.”