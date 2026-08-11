New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change Before Mariners Series

The New York Yankees secured a much-needed series victory over the weekend against the Atlanta Braves.

Now, the Yankees will face the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx on Tuesday night, and manager Aaron Boone made a few tweaks to the lineup ahead of the series opener.

Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change

Boone has slowly moved top prospect George Lombard Jr. up the lineup since the Yankees called him up earlier this month. After batting seventh Sunday, Lombard Jr. will move into the No. 6 spot Tuesday night.

That move pushes outfielder Spencer Jones down one spot. Jones batted sixth Sunday and will hit seventh Tuesday while starting in right field.

Here’s New York’s full lineup:

Yankees 8/11 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

H. Ramos LF

L. García Jr. 1B

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

G. Lombard Jr. SS

S. Jones RF

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C R. Weathers SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 11, 2026

Jones’ 2026 Season

It’s been a whirlwind 2026 campaign for Jones, who has bounced between the major leagues and Triple-A throughout the season.

However, he avoided the latest roster moves following the trade deadline, which saw Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe get sent down while Lombard Jr. joined the Yankees.

Jones has appeared in 45 games this season and recorded 25 hits, five home runs and 15 RBIs across 118 at-bats while batting .212.

Unfortunately, he could become the odd man out once the Yankees get their outfield healthy. With Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton all working toward returns, Jones could emerge as the top candidate to return to Triple-A. For now, though, he’s taking advantage of his opportunity in the majors.