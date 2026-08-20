New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees are wrapping up a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at Camden Yards.

Despite that, they’ll have a quick turnaround beginning Friday night when they face another AL East division foe in the Toronto Blue Jays back in the Bronx.

New York has officially announced its probable starting pitchers for the series against Toronto via MLB.com.

Yankees Announce Probable Starters

Toronto has also revealed its starting pitchers outside of Friday’s game, which remains up in the air as the team decides whether to use one of its starters or potentially go with a bullpen game.

Friday: RHP Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.19 ERA, 189 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Saturday: LHP Ryan Weathers (5-7, 3.56 ERA, 140 strikeouts) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.42 ERA, 201 strikeouts)

Sunday: LHP Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.22 ERA, 56 strikeouts) vs. RHP José Soriano (10-6, 3.23 ERA, 136 strikeouts)

Yankees’ Pitching Staff

New York’s rotation has been anchored by Schlittler this season, but the Yankees also boast veterans Gerrit Cole and Max Fried, who have both spent large portions of the year on the IL.

As a team, they boast an impressive 3.37 ERA, which leads the majors, and a 1.19 WHIP while collectively recording 1,030 strikeouts across 1,025.2 innings entering Thursday’s matchup.

Looking at New York

New York entered the series finale against the Orioles with a 71-55 record, which has them second in the American League behind only the Tampa Bay Rays.

Since the Yankees and Rays are in the same division, New York would be in line for one of the three Wild Card spots if it can’t catch Tampa Bay. As things stand, the Yankees would host a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, setting up a rematch of last year’s postseason matchup.