New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for White Sox Series

The New York Yankees took two of three games in their latest series against the Philadelphia Phillies but fell 11-4 on Sunday night.

New York will have a quick turnaround Monday night as they begin a four-game series in Chicago against the White Sox.

Ahead of Game 1 of the series, the Yankees officially announced their probable starting pitchers.

Yankees Announce Probable Starters

Since Will Warren pitched Sunday night’s series finale against the Phillies, he will not make a start during the upcoming four-game series

Monday: Max Fried (4-3, 2.97 ERA) vs. Noah Schultz (3-7, 6.04 ERA) Tuesday: Gerrit Cole (3-5, 3.92 ERA) vs. Anthony Kay (7-4, 4.21 ERA) Wednesday: Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.07 ERA) vs. Davis Martin (9-5, 3.49 ERA) Thursday: Ryan Weathers (4-7, 4.25 ERA), vs. Sean Burke (7-5, 3.19 ERA)



Yankees vs. White Sox probable pitchers: Monday: Max Fried vs. Noah Schultz (3-7, 6.04 ERA, 49 SO) Tuesday: Gerrit Cole vs. Anthony Kay (7-4, 4.21 ERA, 80 SO) Wednesday: Cam Schlittler vs. Davis Martin (9-5, 3.49 ERA, 100 SO) Thursday: Ryan Weathers vs. Sean Burke (7-5,… — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 27, 2026

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Monday’s series at 59-46 while navigating a significant number of injuries across the roster, both on the pitching staff and throughout the lineup.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been on the IL for well over a month, and Cody Bellinger joined them over the weekend after tweaking his hamstring.

On the pitching side, welcoming back Max Fried was a massive boost, but the Yankees still have Carlos Rodón on the IL, along with Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, who both remain without a clear timetable for their returns.

With the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3 approaching, the Yankees are expected to aggressively pursue additions to strengthen the roster.

The Yankees are targeting bullpen help, a potential catcher, and, with all the recent injuries, possibly a right-handed hitter who can play the outfield.