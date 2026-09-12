Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Aaron Judge Decision During Mets Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads out to the field to start the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees secured a 6-4 series-opening win on Friday night against the New York Mets in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

It marked superstar Aaron Judge’s third game back from injury, and he recorded one hit, one walk, and struck out twice across three at-bats.

He’s now 3-for-10 since returning, and ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Mets, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a sudden lineup change involving Judge.

Yankees Announce Judge Decision

Boone has batted Judge third and started him in right field since his return, but the Yankees manager made an interesting move before Game 2 of the series.

Judge will remain in the lineup, which is a good sign as he continues to ramp up after the rib injury that kept him on the IL since the end of May.

However, he will bat second in the order and will be slotted as the team’s designated hitter.

Cody Bellinger will instead bat third in the lineup, and Heliot Ramos will get the start in right field, while veteran Paul Goldschmidt will hit leadoff.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/12 P. Goldschmidt 1B A. Judge DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C G. Cole SP.”

Looking at the Yankees

New York enters the weekend with an 85-62 overall record, and now with 15 regular-season games remaining, they’re on the cusp of clinching a postseason bid in the American League.

That said, they’re still chasing the Tampa Bay Rays, currently three games back of the AL East division lead and the No. 1 overall seed in the AL, which would carry home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye if secured.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Aaron Judge Decision During Mets Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x