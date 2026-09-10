New York Yankees Announce Sudden Aaron Judge Decision During Rockies Series

The New York Yankees have won each of the first two games in their series against the Colorado Rockies.

Now, on Thursday night, they’ll wrap up the three-game set in the Bronx as New York will try to go for the sweep.

Ahead of the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a few sudden changes to the starting lineup. One of those involving superstar Aaron Judge, who just came back from a lengthy IL stint with a stress fracture in his right rib.

Yankees Announce Judge Decision

After playing in each of the last two games and recording two hits on Wednesday night, Judge will not play in the series finale.

Starting in right field and batting third in the lineup in place of Judge will be Jasson Dominguez.

The other notable lineup decision is Anthony Volpe rejoining the team and starting at second base while batting in the nine spot.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/10 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B M. Fried SP.”

Yankees 9/10 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

J. Domínguez RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

A. Volpe 2B M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 10, 2026

Judge’s 2026 Campaign

While the bulk of his year has been spent rehabbing his rib injury, Judge has continued to perform at a high level when he’s played.

He’s hitting .249 across 61 games and 221 at-bats, a significant drop-off from the MLB-best .331 he hit a year ago. However, he has also recorded 55 hits, 17 home runs, and 38 RBIs in his limited 2026 action.

Looking at the Yankees

New York is currently 83-62 with 17 regular-season games remaining. They’ll have the opportunity to trim their deficit in the AL East and the American League as a whole to three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees will begin a weekend series with the New York Mets on Friday.