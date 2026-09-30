New York Yankees Announce Sudden Anthony Volpe Decision During Red Sox Series

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The New York Yankees secured a dominant 9-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

New York was led by star right-hander Cam Schlittler, who set the pace early and pitched 6.1 shutout innings. Ben Rice served as the catalyst offensively, recording four hits, two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs.

Now, on Wednesday night, the Yankees have an opportunity to close out the series and advance to the ALDS, but manager Aaron Boone is rolling out a very different lineup with the Red Sox set to start right-handed ace Sonny Gray.

Yankees Announce Sudden Anthony Volpe Decision

Among the changes Boone made, infielder Anthony Volpe, who started at second base over Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Game 1, will not be in the lineup for Game 2.

Instead, Chisholm Jr. will get the nod at second, while Ryan McMahon will man third, George Lombard Jr. will play shortstop and Luis Garcia Jr. will start at first.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/30 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP.”

Yankees 9/30 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones RF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

T. Grisham CF

A. Wells C

R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 30, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

New York will send left-handed pitcher Max Fried to the mound for Game 2. And will likely have just about its full bullpen available after hardly having to use any of its premier arms on Tuesday night.

If the Red Sox win, though, veteran right-hander Gerrit Cole is set to get the start in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday.