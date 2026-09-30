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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Anthony Volpe Decision During Red Sox Series

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American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to first base after a bunt against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

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The New York Yankees secured a dominant 9-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

New York was led by star right-hander Cam Schlittler, who set the pace early and pitched 6.1 shutout innings. Ben Rice served as the catalyst offensively, recording four hits, two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs.

Now, on Wednesday night, the Yankees have an opportunity to close out the series and advance to the ALDS, but manager Aaron Boone is rolling out a very different lineup with the Red Sox set to start right-handed ace Sonny Gray.

Yankees Announce Sudden Anthony Volpe Decision

Among the changes Boone made, infielder Anthony Volpe, who started at second base over Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Game 1, will not be in the lineup for Game 2.

Instead, Chisholm Jr. will get the nod at second, while Ryan McMahon will man third, George Lombard Jr. will play shortstop and Luis Garcia Jr. will start at first.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/30 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP.”

Looking at the Yankees

New York will send left-handed pitcher Max Fried to the mound for Game 2. And will likely have just about its full bullpen available after hardly having to use any of its premier arms on Tuesday night.

If the Red Sox win, though, veteran right-hander Gerrit Cole is set to get the start in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Anthony Volpe Decision During Red Sox Series

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