New York Yankees Announce Sudden Elmer Rodriguez News After Padres Series

The New York Yankees fell 4-3 to the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, dropping two of three games in the series.

Now, the Yankees will have Monday off before beginning a series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

However, before any of that, the Yankees announced some sudden news Sunday night regarding right-handed pitcher and top prospect Elmer Rodriguez.

Yankees Announce Rodriguez News

Rodriguez made his MLB debut earlier this season and has moved between the majors and Triple-A throughout 2026. The Yankees recalled him again on Aug. 26.

The 22-year-old will now return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the Yankees’ social media page.

“Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Elmer Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the team posted.

Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 7, 2026

Rodriguez’s Recent Stint

Rodriguez made two starts after his Aug. 26 recall. He pitched six innings against the Houston Astros on Aug. 26, allowing three earned runs while striking out six and walking two.

His latest start came Aug. 31 against the Los Angeles Angels. He lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five.

Across six starts this season for the Yankees, Rodriguez has posted a 0-3 record with a 5.40 ERA. He’s shown flashes of what he can become at the big league level, but he’s struggled to find consistency.

Looking at the Yankees

The Yankees have not announced a corresponding move yet, and they don’t have to make one until before Tuesday’s game.

Several players are also getting close to returning. Superstar Aaron Judge is expected to face live pitching Monday, while left-hander Ryan Weathers has resumed throwing. Right-hander Clarke Schmidt also remains on track to return in September, though he needs more rehab appearances before the Yankees activate him.