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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Elmer Rodriguez News After Padres Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Elmer Rodriguez #71 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees fell 4-3 to the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, dropping two of three games in the series.

Now, the Yankees will have Monday off before beginning a series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

However, before any of that, the Yankees announced some sudden news Sunday night regarding right-handed pitcher and top prospect Elmer Rodriguez.

Yankees Announce Rodriguez News

Rodriguez made his MLB debut earlier this season and has moved between the majors and Triple-A throughout 2026. The Yankees recalled him again on Aug. 26.

The 22-year-old will now return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the Yankees’ social media page.

“Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Elmer Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the team posted.

Rodriguez’s Recent Stint

Rodriguez made two starts after his Aug. 26 recall. He pitched six innings against the Houston Astros on Aug. 26, allowing three earned runs while striking out six and walking two.

His latest start came Aug. 31 against the Los Angeles Angels. He lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five.

Across six starts this season for the Yankees, Rodriguez has posted a 0-3 record with a 5.40 ERA. He’s shown flashes of what he can become at the big league level, but he’s struggled to find consistency.

Looking at the Yankees

The Yankees have not announced a corresponding move yet, and they don’t have to make one until before Tuesday’s game.

Several players are also getting close to returning. Superstar Aaron Judge is expected to face live pitching Monday, while left-hander Ryan Weathers has resumed throwing. Right-hander Clarke Schmidt also remains on track to return in September, though he needs more rehab appearances before the Yankees activate him.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Elmer Rodriguez News After Padres Series

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