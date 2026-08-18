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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Decision Ahead of Orioles Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a series loss over the weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.

They’ll begin another series against an AL East foe Tuesday night when they take on the Baltimore Orioles, with Carlos Rodon on the mound against Orioles right-hander Shane Baz.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a few notable changes to his lineup from Sunday’s game.

Yankees Announce Decision on Trent Grisham

For Sunday’s game, Boone moved outfielder Trent Grisham into the cleanup spot despite him serving as the team’s everyday leadoff hitter for most of the season.

Grisham went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and Boone has now moved him back to the leadoff spot. Ben Rice will drop to the No. 2 spot, while Luis Garcia Jr. will bat cleanup.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Grisham’s 2026 Season

Grisham is in his third season with the Yankees and has been fairly inconsistent at the plate. He’s batting just .221 across 104 games and 362 at-bats.

He’s recorded 60 runs, 80 hits, 16 home runs and 51 RBIs while slugging .417 with a .729 OPS.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Tuesday night’s series with a 69-55 record, putting the Yankees 6.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for both the best record in the AL East and the American League overall.

New York is clinging to a 2.5-game cushion over the Boston Red Sox, who own the third-best record in the AL after an historic month of July sent them surging up the standings.

The Yankees will play three games against the Orioles before hosting the Blue Jays throughout the weekend.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Decision Ahead of Orioles Series

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