New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Update During Twins Series

The New York Yankees are wrapping up a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday as they look to go for the sweep.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media and gave some important updates, one of which came on outfielder Trent Grisham.

Grisham has been on the IL since Sept. 5, when he sustained a hamstring injury in the middle of a game against the San Diego Padres.

Yankees Announce Update on Grisham

Grisham has reportedly been doing baseball activities and is “up to a pretty decent speed” in his running progression, which, for a hamstring injury, is one of the most important facets of his recovery and potentially being able to return at some point in the foreseeable future.

Trent Grisham is “up to a pretty decent speed” in his running progression and is doing baseball activities, Aaron Boone said. #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) September 16, 2026

While the Yankees have managed without Grisham over the last week, getting him back provides yet another potential spark in the lineup and continues to make the Yankees easily one of the deepest teams in the majors.

How Does Grisham Fit Into Yankees Outfield?

This will be the most important question for Boone to figure out, and it’s likely to revolve around guys being in platoon roles who usually aren’t, with Grisham potentially being one of them.

With Aaron Judge back in the lineup and playing right field every day, and Cody Bellinger pretty much holding down left field, Grisham really only fits in center.

It’s going to be a hard decision for Boone to figure out how to take rookie Spencer Jones out of the lineup with the way he’s been playing, so he’ll likely just implement Grisham and decide between the two based on who’s playing better.