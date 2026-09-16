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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Update During Twins Series

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New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 18: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are wrapping up a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday as they look to go for the sweep.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media and gave some important updates, one of which came on outfielder Trent Grisham.

Grisham has been on the IL since Sept. 5, when he sustained a hamstring injury in the middle of a game against the San Diego Padres.

Yankees Announce Update on Grisham

Grisham has reportedly been doing baseball activities and is “up to a pretty decent speed” in his running progression, which, for a hamstring injury, is one of the most important facets of his recovery and potentially being able to return at some point in the foreseeable future.

While the Yankees have managed without Grisham over the last week, getting him back provides yet another potential spark in the lineup and continues to make the Yankees easily one of the deepest teams in the majors.

How Does Grisham Fit Into Yankees Outfield?

This will be the most important question for Boone to figure out, and it’s likely to revolve around guys being in platoon roles who usually aren’t, with Grisham potentially being one of them.

With Aaron Judge back in the lineup and playing right field every day, and Cody Bellinger pretty much holding down left field, Grisham really only fits in center.

It’s going to be a hard decision for Boone to figure out how to take rookie Spencer Jones out of the lineup with the way he’s been playing, so he’ll likely just implement Grisham and decide between the two based on who’s playing better.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Update During Twins Series

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