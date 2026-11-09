Yankees Have a Ben Rice Headache Due to Proposed MLB Rule

The New York Yankees will be significantly impacted if a proposed rule change goes into effect. At the moment, general manager Brian Cashman has several key free agents set to hit the open market. This list includes David Bednar and Jazz Chisholm. However, New York does not have a ton of pressing free-agent issues looking into the future. Nevertheless, this could all change soon.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale has published a list of Major League Baseball stars set to become free agents sooner than expected. Headlining this list was New York Yankees slugger Ben Rice. At the moment, the star is not slated to become an unrestricted free agent until 2031. However, the first baseman/designated hitter could soon be free to sign with another club after the 2029 season.

The potential move will be in place if MLB free agency is reduced to five years for 30-year-old players. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers recently explained the proposed new law. “Players who reach five years of service time by age 30 would become eligible for free agency, a provision the union first put forth recently as part of its own CBA proposal,” explained Rogers.

“Currently, players of any age need six years of service time before becoming a free agent. That system has been in place since the advent of free agency in MLB in 1976.”

Ben Rice has Emerged as a Crucial Player for the New York Yankees

Rice, 27, already has two-and-a-half years under his belt with the New York Yankees. Although he struggled at the plate during his initial time in the big leagues, the slugger has become an important player to his team. In his first full season in the Bronx, the power hitter slashed .255/.337/.499 to go along with 26 home runs. He was even better this past season, leading the Yankees in most offensive categories.

While the Yankees do still at least have a few more seasons with Rice on the roster, they have been urged to get him to sign an extension. An agreement, however, is unlikely to happen during the offseason.

For now, the star slugger is scheduled to remain an underpaid MLB star. He most recently earned around $845K for 2026, and is scheduled to make around $1 million next season. Assuming Rice continues to perform at the plate, the New York Yankees will have to eventually pay him a substantial raise.

New York Could Have Available Funds in the Near Future

There is, however, a fairly significant positive way to look at the situation. The New York Yankees could have ample funds freed up by the time Rice hits free agency. Aging veterans Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Giancarlo Stanton will all be off the books after the 2028 campaign. Assuming the trio does not return at this point, Cashman will have $85 million at his disposal heading into 2029.

It remains to be seen just how much Rice will earn in his next contract, though. Nevertheless, it will almost certainly be a huge multi-year deal. Fellow slugger Pete Alonso secured a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles last year. The New York Yankees cannot afford to let their homegrown star depart in the future.