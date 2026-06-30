New York Yankees Call Up 26-Year-Old Rookie During Tigers Series

T

he New York Yankees are riding a five-game losing streak after being swept by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend and losing on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers.

Currently dealing with a plethora of injuries across the roster, the team made a notable roster move Tuesday morning ahead of Cam Schlittler’s start against Detroit, who will have Tarik Skubal on the mound.

Yankees Call Up Rookie Pitcher

New York is recalling right-handed pitcher and 26-year-old rookie Yovanny Cruz, who pitched against the Blue Jays back in May and threw 2.1 innings in relief before being sent back down to the minors.

He allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out three batters across seven outs earlier this year. Since returning to Triple-A, he has posted a 3.48 ERA across 10.1 innings pitched.

Collectively, Cruz is 5-3 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts, and two saves across 28.1 innings.

Yankees are bringing 26-year-old rookie Yovanny Cruz back up to the big leagues The fireballer pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief against the Blue Jays in May before being sent back down pic.twitter.com/bwG55H3Ahs — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 30, 2026

Yankees Option Yerry De Los Santos

The move to bring Cruz up corresponds with the Yankees optioning pitcher Yerry De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Monday night’s loss.

Cruz signed a minor league deal with the Yankees back in 2025 after stints with the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and Red Sox.

New York Fans React

New York fans seemed quite happy with the move to bring Cruz back to the big leagues as the Yankees continue to try to end their losing skid.

“Welcome back to the Big Apple, Big Pickle!” SenorCartero said.

“About time. Dude looked super impressive his first couple outings but we sent him down so bird can hang sliders,” bahstonsawkscak added.

“Keep him here this time my god the bullpen needs him,” SnipeMyles commented.

NewsXF posted, “welcome back, Cruz! Time to light up the radar gun again.”