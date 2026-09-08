New York Yankees Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could Leave For Padres or Rangers

As MLB free agency approaches, New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. sees predictions that send him to either the San Diego Padres or the Texas Rangers this offseason. When the Yankees acquired Chisholm Jr. at the 2024 trade deadline, he immediately endeared himself to Yankees fans. Although 2026 has not been his best offensive season, Chisholm still should see himself a top many free agency lists in the coming months.

The Yankees will have a decision to make on Chisholm Jr. as they enter the offseason. Given the potential lockout, the team could look to spend their funds elsewhere or find a cheaper option to play at second base. Chisholm Jr. expects to command a significant salary given his consistency year to year. Although he has a reputation as a diva throughout the MLB, Chisholm Jr. possesses the skillsets of a complete player.

The San Diego Padres currently employ Jake Cronenworth as their usual second baseman. However, with Ty France entering free agency, Cronenworth could move back to first base. The Texas Rangers currently lack a true everyday second baseman, with multiple players filling that role. Both organizations have shown a willingness to spend money in free agency.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Projected to Leave Yankees For Either Padres or Rangers

If the New York Yankees decide to let Chisholm Jr. walk, they could seek to sign Luis Arraez or Brandon Lowe in free agency. While both players are older than Chisholm, they would at least give decent production at a much lower cost. Chisholm’s dynamic play should see him command closer to $40 million a year if free agency is similar to that of recent years. However, the ongoing collective bargaining agreement and potential lockout will also determine his cost.

Regardless, the cost for Chisholm could be too much for the Yankees to muster given all of their other future obligations to key players. He is the only player in this free agency class who has any true potential five-tool ability. Entering his prime seasons, the Yankees could be at a rare disadvantage in comparison to other franchises who need his help.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Proves to be One of the Most Unique Players in the MLB

Over his seven season in the MLB, Jazz has averaged .244/.315/.445 with a total of 127 home runs and 170 stolen bases. He has played 712 total games in his career. While with the Miami Marlins, injury issues plagued him from achieving some outstanding numbers with the organization. The Yankees traded Abrahan Ramirez, Agustin Ramirez, and Jared Serna to the Miami Marlins prior to the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline. The move continues to look like a massive bargain as none of those prospects have yet materialized in the MLB. Regardless of where Chisholm Jr. goes, the trade to acquire him was one of the best moves for the Yankees organization in recent memory.