Yankees Receive Boost in Chase for $23 Million Star Pitcher

The New York Yankees have received a positive update in their pursuit of a highly rated free agent. New York is expected to lose several key players to free agency. This includes Jazz Chisholm, Paul Goldschmidt, and Trent Grisham. However, the team’s biggest concern is with their bullpen. Six Yankees relievers are now free to sign with another MLB team.

Headlining this particular list is David Bednar. The Yankees recently extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to their highly coveted closer. Because of this, any team that signs the star veteran to a deal north of $50 million has to give New York a high draft pick. According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, this stipulation could very well scare off teams interested in the reliever.

“Bednar, 32, would undoubtedly garner a multiyear deal — with the New York Yankees or another club — if he declines the (qualifying offer),” writes Castillo. “But he could take it and hit free agency next winter without the weight of draft compensation hindering his market.”

Interestingly, The Athletic’s Grant Brisbee is reporting that the San Francisco Giants are hesitant to give up their draft picks. San Francisco’s top exec, Buster Posey, recently hinted at this. “I do think our system is in a better spot, but ideally we’re able to continue to add talent in the draft and in international signings,” said Posey, as reported by Brisbee. “So yeah, those high picks are important.”

New York Yankees Hopeful to Retain David Bednar via QO

Major League Baseball players accepting their team’s qualifying offers rather than hitting free agency does happen. In fact, the New York Yankees experienced this situation just last year when Trent Grisham surprisingly accepted a one-year, $22 million deal. The outfielder was projected to receive a significant multi-year deal in free agency. Nevertheless, he bet on himself, a decision he may now regret.

Shota Imanaga also took a one-year, $22 million qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs in 2025. At the time, the agreement came less than two weeks after the Cubs opted to decline a third-year option on the pitcher’s previous contract. Imanaga is now a free agent and projected to receive a three-year, $69 million offer.

Because Bednar is now 32, the New York Yankees would likely prefer to retain him via the qualifying offer. If so, Cashman could use the extra money on other roster targets. Despite this, the All-Star pitcher is projected to get an offer in the neighborhood of three years, $57 million. This is, of course, assuming another team is willing to give up an attractive draft pick.

New York Needs to Keep its Best Reliever

Whichever way the New York Yankees can retain Bednar, they need to do it. While the Bronx Bombers are typically known for their offense, the veteran pitcher is a key player on the club. During his season-and-a-half in New York, the reliever has compiled a 2.39 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 45 saves. Cashman acquired the star from the Pittsburgh Pirates after Devin Williams struggled as the Yankees’ closer in 2025.

While the Giants are seemingly out of the Bednar sweepstakes, it remains to be seen if other teams will follow suit. If so, New York could very well get their closer to sign the one-year deal.