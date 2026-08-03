New York Yankees Engaged in Trade Talks for 3-Time All-Star

The New York Yankees made their first splash ahead of the trade deadline Sunday afternoon by acquiring slugger Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals.

New York sent four right-handed pitchers to Washington to complete the deal. While García provides a much-needed right-handed bat, the move does not address what many believe is one of the Yankees’ biggest needs: adding a legitimate catcher.

However, they could address that need very soon.

Yankees Eyeing Adley Rutschman

Baltimore Orioles three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman has been linked to the Yankees for several days, and trade talks appear to be gaining momentum.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees remain engaged in discussions involving Rutschman, whom the Orioles have reportedly made available if they receive the right offer.

The Yankees are engaged on Adley Rutschman according to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, and he also notes they’d “love” to add a depth starter. pic.twitter.com/ElHfXxh8at — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 3, 2026

Rutschman’s 2026 Season

Rutschman is in his fifth season with the Orioles, and many believed he would become a franchise cornerstone.

However, after winning 101 games in 2023 and 91 games in 2024, the last two seasons have been a downward spiral in Baltimore, leading the organization to seriously consider making changes.

This season, Rutschman earned an All-Star selection despite appearing in just 67 games. He is batting .251 with a .433 on-base percentage and a .764 slugging percentage, along with 62 hits, eight home runs, and 47 RBIs.

What Would Yankees’ Trade Package Look Like?

After sending two major league arms and two minor league arms to acquire García, what kind of package would it take for the Yankees to land Rutschman, who remains under club control through the 2027 season?

A deal would more than likely need to feature controllable starting pitching, which would immediately bring names like Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, or Elmer Rodriguez into the discussion, along with additional minor league prospects to complete the package.