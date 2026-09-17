New York Yankees Fans React to Latest 2026 Postseason Announcement

The New York Yankees had an off day on Thursday before they begin a weekend series with the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Friday night.

New York has already clinched a spot in the postseason and with just over one week remaining in the regular season, the team made a very notable announcement regarding the playoffs on Thursday evening.

Yankees Make Postseason Announcement

The Yankees announced on social media that 2026 postseason tickets will go on sale Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

“2026 Postseason tickets will go on sale starting tomorrow, Friday, September 18 at 2pm ET,” the Yankees posted.

2026 Postseason tickets will go on sale starting tomorrow, Friday, September 18 at 2pm ET 🗓️ 🎟️👉 https://t.co/uuWGUSQJ9B pic.twitter.com/aEvC5pTZ8T — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 17, 2026

Yankees Fans React to Announcement

With likely high demand for tickets at Yankee Stadium, fans seem eager for tickets to hit the market.

“Distracting Ticketmaster because I don’t get paid until next Friday,” a fan jokingly said.

Someone else added, “Wildcard against Boston.”

Another person wrote, “Just to fall short again.”

One more commented, “Say less.”

Who Are Yankees Playing in the Playoffs?

The Yankees could land in one of three spots, so their playoff opponent remains unclear.

As the standings sit entering the weekend, New York is 88-64 overall, meaning they have exactly 10 games left and sit second in the AL East behind only the Tampa Bay Rays, trailing them by 5.0 games.

If the standings hold steady, New York would be in line to be the top Wild Card team, just ahead of the Boston Red Sox, who they currently hold a 6.0-game lead over.

That would mean New York would host a best-of-three Wild Card Series in the Bronx during the first week of the postseason, and it would come against the Red Sox.