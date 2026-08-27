New York Yankees Finalizing Deal With 17-Year-Old Korean Slugger

While the New York Yankees prepare for a postseason run down the stretch of the MLB season, they’re also working toward the future.

Some notable prospect news emerged early Thursday morning when reports revealed that the Yankees are nearing an agreement with a top 17-year-old prospect from South Korea, just ahead of the KBO rookie draft.

Yankees Eyeing Seongcheol Cho

According to Sports Chosun, the Yankees are in the final stages of a deal with two-way prospect Seongcheol Cho, also romanized as Joh Sung-chul.

The move would prevent Korean clubs from having a chance to draft him. Cho did not submit an application for the upcoming rookie draft, which likely indicates that he plans to pursue his professional baseball career in the United States.

“BREAKING: The New York Yankees are finalizing an agreement to sign South Korean infield prospect Joh Sung-chul via the IFA system!” KBO in English posted on X. “Joh was considered to be a first round draft pick if he entered the KBO draft. Joh will likely develop at 3B, RHH, known for his raw power.”

🚨BREAKING The New York Yankees are finalizing an agreement to sign South Korean infield prospect Joh Sung-chul via the IFA system! Joh was considered to be a first round draft pick if he entered the KBO draft Joh will likely develop at 3B, RHH, known for his raw power — KBO in English (@KBO_ENG) August 27, 2026

Cho’s Future Potential With Yankees

Cho cannot formally sign with the Yankees until Jan. 15, 2027, so he won’t have a listed signing bonus or an official spot in New York’s farm system just yet.

However, the two sides can agree to a deal over the next few months before Cho officially joins the organization.

Cho currently plays for Raon High School in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, primarily as a third baseman. He’s batting .344 with four home runs and a 1.118 OPS across 79 plate appearances this year.

Cho also pitches and has thrown 18 innings this season, posting a 3.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts.

He’s obviously not an immediate impact player for the Yankees, but he brings plenty of tools and athleticism to an already strong farm system. If he develops as expected, he could become an intriguing option for New York in the years to come.