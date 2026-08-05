New York Yankees Get Latest Cody Bellinger Update Before Cardinals Game

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will complete their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

After losing 13-7 on Monday, they rebounded with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

New York Yankees Get Latest Cody Bellinger Update

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees got another update on Cody Bellinger.

The former MVP has been out since July 25 with an injury.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “Cody Bellinger is taking batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium right now. He’s been on the injured list since July 26 with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Aaron Boone yesterday noted he’s progressing well.”

Bellinger is still out for an extended period, but it appears as if he is on the right track based on all of the recent updates.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Continuing to make progress, performing outdoor running while also hitting and throwing, manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 2. Diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain on July 27 and remains expected to miss 4-6 weeks.”

Before getting hurt, Bellinger had been batting .259 with 97 hits, 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

The 10-year veteran has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Bellinger News

Here’s what people were saying:

@ejr_gaming: “Offense is about to get another boost.”

@ant_sin: “Would be great to get Cody back asap”

@HostileTSB: “So they just got Heliot Ramos for nothing.”

@Yankeecarguy: “I saw him doing agility in the field and it just doesn’t look like a 4 to 6 week injury”

@MjLovzrangers: “Just gotta make sure he’s fully healed, better to be safe than sorry.”