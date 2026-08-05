Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Get Latest Cody Bellinger Update Before Cardinals Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will complete their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

After losing 13-7 on Monday, they rebounded with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

New York Yankees Get Latest Cody Bellinger Update

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base in the fourth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees got another update on Cody Bellinger.

The former MVP has been out since July 25 with an injury.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “Cody Bellinger is taking batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium right now. He’s been on the injured list since July 26 with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Aaron Boone yesterday noted he’s progressing well.”

Bellinger is still out for an extended period, but it appears as if he is on the right track based on all of the recent updates.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Continuing to make progress, performing outdoor running while also hitting and throwing, manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 2. Diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain on July 27 and remains expected to miss 4-6 weeks.”

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

Before getting hurt, Bellinger had been batting .259 with 97 hits, 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

The 10-year veteran has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Bellinger News

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees poses for a photograph with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award after the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying:

@ejr_gaming: “Offense is about to get another boost.”

@ant_sin: “Would be great to get Cody back asap”

@HostileTSB: “So they just got Heliot Ramos for nothing.”

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. 

@Yankeecarguy: “I saw him doing agility in the field and it just doesn’t look like a 4 to 6 week injury”

@MjLovzrangers: “Just gotta make sure he’s fully healed, better to be safe than sorry.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Get Latest Cody Bellinger Update Before Cardinals Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x