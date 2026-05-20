New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News Amid Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees are starting to steady themselves again. Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, they held off the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in another tense finish, moving to 30-19 and keeping pace in a tight AL East race.

Ben Rice delivered the biggest swing with a two-run homer, and the bullpen found a way to finish it. Another close win after a difficult road trip. Meanwhile, the injury list has not gotten shorter.

One of the more pressing situations involves Giancarlo Stanton, who has been sidelined since April 28 with a right calf strain. Before Tuesday’s game, new information emerged about where his recovery actually stands.

It was not what the Yankees were hoping to hear.

Yankees Receive Stanton Update

Stanton has not been idle during the absence. He has maintained his hitting work and kept his body moving. By his own account, he feels further along than the medical picture suggests.

However, his MRI results tell a different story.

Imaging from last week showed the strain has not fully cleared from the right calf. Until the imaging gives the Yankees what they need, Stanton will not be cleared to begin building toward running again. That running program is the necessary bridge between where he is now and a return to the lineup.

The next meaningful step will likely come only after another round of imaging.

The Yankees are being deliberately cautious, and the reason is not hard to understand. Stanton has dealt with calf strains before. That history matters. Pushing through incomplete imaging risks turning a manageable situation into a much longer absence, and New York has no interest in that outcome.

“I want to be back as soon as possible,” Stanton said.

Stanton feels better. He wants to move forward. The Yankees still need the MRI to prove it.

What the Numbers Show

This season, Stanton has slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs. The power is still there. His presence in the lineup changes how opposing pitchers approach the Yankees’ order.

Last season, Stanton managed 24 home runs despite playing in only 77 games. That kind of production in limited time underlines what New York is missing while he works through this latest setback.

Since 2021, a full season has remained out of reach.

What Comes Next

Stanton has made clear he wants to be back on the field. The team’s position is equally clear. The imaging has to show what they need to see before anything changes.

The next MRI will be the one to watch.

Meanwhile, the Yankees do have good news arriving elsewhere. Gerrit Cole is scheduled to return to the rotation on Friday against Tampa Bay, giving the starting staff a significant boost at a critical point in the AL East race.

José Caballero is also eligible to come off the injured list Friday after his fractured right middle finger.

The cavalry is arriving. Just not all at once.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees roster has shown it can compete while pieces are missing. Some key reinforcements will be back soon.

As for Stanton, the next MRI will decide the timeline.

Until then, the wait continues.