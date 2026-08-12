New York Yankees Given Concerning Red Sox Prediction

The 2026 MLB season has been a very interesting one for the New York Yankees, especially over the last few months.

After getting off to a solid start, New York lost star Aaron Judge to injury, and he’s been out for months now. Without Judge in the lineup, the Yankees have struggled to maintain the same level of consistency, especially on offense.

And to make matters worse, the Yankees recently lost star outfielder Cody Bellinger to injury as well. So the last few months have been tough for New York, and yet they remain in a good place for a playoff spot.

New York currently holds a record of 67-52 this season, sitting in second place in the American League East division. The Yankees are six games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, but being in second place isn’t as comfortable as it once was.

The rival Boston Red Sox have been on fire of late, cutting the lead of the Yankees down heavily. Boston is now just three games behind the Yankees in the division, and there is a good chance they could catch them.

Yankees Given Unfortunate Season Prediction

In fact, MLB writer Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report is predicting that Boston will finish ahead of the Yankees in the division.

“Yet as unlikely as Boston’s rise has been, it feels luckier than it actually has been. Since it began on June 25, they have outscored opponents by 2.3 runs per game due to a combination of outstanding pitching and balanced offense.

“Meanwhile, anyone else notice the Yankees are 40-40 in their last 80 games? This malaise began a little after Aaron Judge first hurt his rib, which pretty much reinforces how hard it is for this team to go without him,” Rymer wrote.

Can Red Sox Catch Yankees?

If the Red Sox continue to play at this current pace, they could easily catch up to the Yankees. But Boston has stumbled in their last two series, losing to the Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s fairly difficult to keep playing at such a high level, but given the injuries to the Yankees, Boston could overtake them. New York will need to put together a better effort going forward, even without the services of Judge.

The offense has been problematic for the Yankees, showing real inconsistency on the field. But if Judge can return at some point, it could help the team get back in order.

The Yankees are hopeful that Judge can return sometime in late August or early September. This would then allow him to have some time before the playoffs start to ramp up back up to speed.

Boston and the Yankees have played three series so far this year, with the two teams tied 5-5.

The two teams have one more series scheduled against one another this season, with a four-game contest set at the end of August. The games will be played Aug. 28-30 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

This series includes a doubleheader to make up for a rainout that occurred on June 6.