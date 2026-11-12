Yankees Eyeing Reunion With Former Pitcher to Fill Key Need

The New York Yankees have several roster needs to address this offseason. General manager Brian Cashman will be looking to sign a new second baseman, third baseman, catcher, and center fielder. However, New York also has significant concerns about their bullpen. The Yankees recently saw six relief pitchers hit free agency.

Re-signing David Bednar will undoubtedly be a top priority for Cashman and New York. After all, the star closer was arguably the team’s best performer out of the bullpen in 2026. Nevertheless, the Yankees are also interested in bringing back another former reliever. New York Post’s Jon Heyman is reporting that New York is “in on” veteran pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga.

The relief pitcher previously played for the New York Yankees from 2016 to 2025. During his time in the Bronx, Loaisiga compiled a 3.54 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in nearly 200 total appearances. Despite this relative success, the Yankees opted to decline an option to retain the reliever. The Arizona Diamondbacks subsequently signed the pitcher to a minor league deal for the 2026 season.

The veteran certainly took advantage of the opportunity. Loaisiga posted an impressive 2.42 ERA and collected seven victories coming out of Arizona’s bullpen this past season. His solid season in the desert will help him earn a nice pay raise soon. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently projected the reliever to get a two-year, $20 million deal in free agency.

Jonathan Loaisiga Could Be Reliable for the New York Yankees if Healthy

Loaisiga’s 2026 success can be attributed to his health. During the most recent campaign, he threw 67 total innings for the Diamondbacks. This was the veteran’s second-most innings pitched in the big leagues. He previously threw just over 70 innings for the New York Yankees back in 2021. At the time, the veteran recorded a minuscule 2.17 ERA, the best figure of his MLB career.

The Yankees, however, are not the only team interested in signing Loaisiga. Heyman also revealed that the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are two of several clubs also eyeing the star reliever. It remains to be seen if Cashman and New York will be willing to be the highest bidder for their former pitcher.

Several bullpen moves, however, will have to be made by the New York Yankees. Along with Bednar, Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough, and John Schreiber are all now free to sign with other teams. Assuming most of these relievers do not return to New York, the Yankees will have to bring in suitable replacements.

New York Also Eyeing Top-Rated Reliever on the Market

Loaisiga is not the only relief pitcher to be linked to the New York Yankees in recent days. Cashman and Co. are likely to be interested in landing star setup man Adrian Morejon. The San Diego Padres standout is widely considered to be the top reliever in free agency. The Athletic’s Tim Britton recently projected Morejon will earn a $110 million multi-year deal this winter.

While Loaisiga’s projected new contract is fairly substantial, the Yankees could look to sign their former player to fill a secondary role in their bullpen. New York certainly wants to keep their relief pitching a strength heading into 2027.