Yankees’ José Caballero Sends Clear Message After Return From IL

The New York Yankees had reason to feel a little different before Friday night ever began. Gerrit Cole was back on the mound at Yankee Stadium for the first time since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series. Jose Caballero was back in the lineup after missing time with a fractured finger. The Yankees were opening a home series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a chance to change the feel of a difficult week.

The night gave them things to feel good about, but it also gave them another loss.

Cole looked like Cole again across six scoreless innings, but the Yankees could not finish the job around him. New York fell 4-2, and the gap in the AL East grew to five and a half games.

Afterward, Caballero spoke on his return to the lineup.

Caballero Sends Message on Return

Caballero went 2-for-4 in his first game back from the injured list, giving New York the kind of contact and energy it had missed. But he was also at shortstop when the eighth inning unraveled. A grounder got through him to begin the frame, the Rays turned the mistake into a four-run rally, and a one-run Yankees lead disappeared before the inning was over.

It was the kind of play Caballero knew he had to make. The broader question was what his return means for the infield going forward.

The shortstop situation in New York is not fully settled. Aaron Boone said after the game that he will make the decision daily, with Anthony Volpe expected to work out at second base on days he does not start. Boone also made clear the Yankees still see room for both players.

“Both guys are gonna play,” Boone said. “Caballero’s versatility comes into play again with Anthony here.”

Caballero’s own answer postgame fit that picture.

“I’m here to help the team as much as I can. What needs are out there to be covered, I’m willing to do it,” Caballero said.

Caballero’s message was clear. He’s not worried about the infield picture. He’s here to help the team however he can.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees flips his bat after hitting a single during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Yankees Fall Short on Cole’s Return

Cole’s return should have been the story of the night.

For six innings, it looked like it would be. He gave the Yankees the kind of presence they had been waiting more than a year to see again, and the game had the feel of one New York needed to close.

The Yankees had chances, but not enough separation. The Rays have now beaten the Yankees in every meeting this season. They have won five straight games, own the best record in baseball, and have stretched the division gap to its widest point of the year.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees did not get the version of Friday night they wanted. Cole returned. Caballero returned. The Bronx had energy. Then the eighth inning got away, and Tampa Bay took the opener.

Now the response matters.

Caballero’s message fits the moment. He is willing to move, adjust, and cover whatever the Yankees need. That kind of flexibility matters more when the division race starts to tighten.

The Rays took the first game.

The Yankees get the next chance.