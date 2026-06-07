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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 28: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees warms up in the batters box prior to the start of the first inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees were back in the Bronx to host the Boston Red Sox for the second game of their series.

However, the game was rained out.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Tonight’s Yankees-Red Sox game (Saturday, June 6) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 29 at 1:05pm.”

Derek Jeter Makes Aaron Judge Statement

GettyDerek Jeter talks during the Fox Sports pregame show before the game between Team Italy and Team Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Yankees remain without Aaron Judge who was recently put on the IL.

He last played in a game on May 31.

On Saturday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter was asked about Judge (via FOX Sports: MLB).

Jeter: “Let’s just be honest, Aaron Judge is as irreplaceable as any player in the league. Maybe in baseball… You’re not just gonna have one individual pick up the slack. They’re gonna need contributions from a lot of guys that have underperformed.”

Fans will likely enjoy hearing Jeter talk about Judge.

The five-time World Series Champion spent all 20 years of his legendary career with the Yankees.

Jeter was supposed to call the game with Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz for FOX.

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a walk off 2-run home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 2-0.

Judge is in his 11th MLB season (all with New York).

He had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this year.

While Judge is 34, he is still among the best players in all of baseball.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “Aaron Judge just addressed the media. He didn’t want to talk timelines. He said the injury stems from him diving for a ball in Texas on April 27. He said he played through pain, but it became unbearable over the weekend in Sacramento.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees will resume action on Sunday afternoon when they finish their series with the Red Sox.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

Following the Red Sox, the Yankees will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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