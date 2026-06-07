New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees were back in the Bronx to host the Boston Red Sox for the second game of their series.

However, the game was rained out.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Tonight’s Yankees-Red Sox game (Saturday, June 6) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 29 at 1:05pm.”

Derek Jeter Makes Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees remain without Aaron Judge who was recently put on the IL.

He last played in a game on May 31.

On Saturday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter was asked about Judge (via FOX Sports: MLB).

Jeter: “Let’s just be honest, Aaron Judge is as irreplaceable as any player in the league. Maybe in baseball… You’re not just gonna have one individual pick up the slack. They’re gonna need contributions from a lot of guys that have underperformed.”

Fans will likely enjoy hearing Jeter talk about Judge.

The five-time World Series Champion spent all 20 years of his legendary career with the Yankees.

Jeter was supposed to call the game with Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz for FOX.

Looking At Judge

Judge is in his 11th MLB season (all with New York).

He had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this year.

While Judge is 34, he is still among the best players in all of baseball.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “Aaron Judge just addressed the media. He didn’t want to talk timelines. He said the injury stems from him diving for a ball in Texas on April 27. He said he played through pain, but it became unbearable over the weekend in Sacramento.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will resume action on Sunday afternoon when they finish their series with the Red Sox.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

Following the Red Sox, the Yankees will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.