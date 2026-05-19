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New York Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Sends Message To Derek Jeter

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NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Former New York Yankee Jorge Posada and Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees are introduced before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on April 7, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) by a score of 7-6 in the first of their four-game series.

They are looking to recover from a road trip where they went just 2-7.

Jorge Posada Sends Message To Derek Jeter

GettyJorge Posada #20 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Derek Jeter #2 and Alex Rodriguez #13 after scoring in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 19, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Over the weekend, Yankees legend Jorge Posada made a post to Instagram for his former Hall of Fame teammate Derek Jeter.

Posada’s post had over 7,000 likes.

He wrote: “I can’t believe that’s been 30 years of the @jeterturn2 foundation. Another great event thank u for inviting us!!!”

Posada and Jeter are two of the most popular players in Yankees (and MLB) history, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Andruw Jones: “🫡”

Tino Martinez: “30 years. Thank You Jeter Family. For all the work you put in to this and change people’s lives.”

@scottlauwe: “Back in the day we took y’all for granted and now I’m at a point where the only thing I can say is thank you.”

@yankeekid82: “Posada, Jeter my two favorite Yankees growing up! Miss you guys!”

@kroisen: “Jorge… you are my absolute favorite ball player and you are the reason my 8 year old son is a catcher! Love you and go Austin Wells!!!”

Posada’s Career With Yankees

GettyJorge Posada #20 of the New York Yankees reacts after Posada struck out looking to end the bottom of the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Posada was picked in the 24th round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

He spent all 17 years of his career with New York.

In that span, he made five All-Star Games (and won the World Series five times).

His career batting average is .273 with 1,664 hits, 275 home runs, 1,065 RBI’s, 900 runs and 20 stolen bases in 1,829 games.

Current Yankees

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have been unable to win a World Series since 2009 (when Posada was still the team’s catcher).

That said, they have remained one of the best teams nearly every season.

Right now, the Yankees are 29-19 in 48 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Sends Message To Derek Jeter

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