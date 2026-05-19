New York Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Sends Message To Derek Jeter

On Monday night, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) by a score of 7-6 in the first of their four-game series.

They are looking to recover from a road trip where they went just 2-7.

Jorge Posada Sends Message To Derek Jeter

Over the weekend, Yankees legend Jorge Posada made a post to Instagram for his former Hall of Fame teammate Derek Jeter.

Posada’s post had over 7,000 likes.

He wrote: “I can’t believe that’s been 30 years of the @jeterturn2 foundation. Another great event thank u for inviting us!!!”

Posada and Jeter are two of the most popular players in Yankees (and MLB) history, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Andruw Jones: “🫡”

Tino Martinez: “30 years. Thank You Jeter Family. For all the work you put in to this and change people’s lives.”

@scottlauwe: “Back in the day we took y’all for granted and now I’m at a point where the only thing I can say is thank you.”

@yankeekid82: “Posada, Jeter my two favorite Yankees growing up! Miss you guys!”

@kroisen: “Jorge… you are my absolute favorite ball player and you are the reason my 8 year old son is a catcher! Love you and go Austin Wells!!!”

Posada’s Career With Yankees

Posada was picked in the 24th round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

He spent all 17 years of his career with New York.

In that span, he made five All-Star Games (and won the World Series five times).

His career batting average is .273 with 1,664 hits, 275 home runs, 1,065 RBI’s, 900 runs and 20 stolen bases in 1,829 games.

Current Yankees

The Yankees have been unable to win a World Series since 2009 (when Posada was still the team’s catcher).

That said, they have remained one of the best teams nearly every season.

Right now, the Yankees are 29-19 in 48 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.