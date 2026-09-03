New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Spencer Jones Statement

The New York Yankees wrapped up their series against the Los Angeles Angels with a 6-3 win in extra innings on Wednesday night.

They ended up winning two of three in the series and will now have the day off Thursday before beginning a weekend set with the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Rookie slugger Spencer Jones has emerged as one of New York’s biggest stories lately. Since the Yankees called him up on July 26, he has excelled and earned strong praise from Yankees legend Paul O’Neill before Wednesday’s game.

O’Neill Makes Statement on Jones

Jones went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in the series finale, but he recorded two hits, one home run and three RBIs in Tuesday’s game.

“It’s not his power, you don’t worry about that. You know if he gets good swings off he’s going to hit some home runs,” O’Neill said. “But it’s all about keeping the ball in the strike zone. When he starts swinging at a pitch up at his eyes, up above his hands, he’s gonna struggle and he’s done such a better job at doing that.

“What a boost to this offense to see him becoming more comfortable everyday.”

When asked about what Jones’ role may be when Aaron Judge returns to the outfield, O’Neill made his stance clear.

“It’s a big decision but he has earned playing time,” O’Neill added. “He’s earned at bats… so he is earning some time, if he continues to hit, I don’t see how Aaron Boone cannot continue to give him opportunities.”

.@PaulONeillYES joins @JustinShackil to discuss the major keys to securing a series win in Anaheim. pic.twitter.com/Oys0Et6KU1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 3, 2026

Jones’ 2026 Season

After making his MLB debut back in May, Jones has bounced between the majors and minors several times.

Yet, over the last month, Jones has put together, without question, the best stretch of his career.

Across 67 games and 188 at-bats this season, Jones is batting .239 with 27 runs, 45 hits, nine home runs and 28 RBIs while slugging .441 with a .756 OPS.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Jones had recorded at least one hit in five consecutive games, along with two home runs and five RBIs during that stretch.