New York Yankees Legend Responds to Aaron Boone Firing Question

Aaron Boone has managed the New York Yankees since 2018 and is currently under contract with the franchise through the 2027 season.

During that span, he has enjoyed regular-season success, compiling a 751-539 record. However, aside from leading the Yankees to the World Series in 2024, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team has repeatedly fallen short of expectations. Boone owns a 25-27 postseason record.

Those shortcomings, combined with the often demanding Yankees fan base, have fueled debate about whether the organization should part ways with Boone if it once again falls short this season.

Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Weighs In

11-year Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was asked about the current state of the team, and when the conversation shifted to whether the Yankees should fire Boone, he kept his response professional, refusing to take a definitive stance.

Laughing off the question, Sabathia simply said, “That’s way above my pay grade.”

CC Sabathia was asked if the Yankees should fire Aaron Boone, he said it was “above his pay grade” and laughed — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 18, 2026

Sabathia Urges Yankees to Make Trade

Instead of going into detail on what the future holds for Boone, Sabathia made it clear that the Yankees should be quite active over the next few weeks ahead the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

While noting a trade for Tarik Skubal would be major, he particularly said New York needs to go and get active in terms of getting bullpen reinforcements.

CC Sabathia thinks the Yankees are going to need bullpen reinforcements, but that they’re one of the better teams in the AL. Also noted that maybe they just trade for Skubal, but this was a speculatory answer. — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 18, 2026

When asked about the team possibly trading for shortstop Francisco Lindor, Sabathia questioned who the team would be willing to give up to get him.

“It would be interesting, I just don’t know what the Yankees would be able to give up in return,” Sabathia said.”There’s no star that’s too big to fit into the Yankees’ clubhouse”

One premier name that Sabathia did bring up about who the Yankees should target was San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers who spent the first nine years of his career with the Boston Red Sox.