New York Yankees Make Abrupt Anthony Volpe Move Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees will begin their final series of the regular season Friday afternoon with a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

New York is coming off a series victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, which they capped off on Thursday night with a 6-4 win.

Ahead of Game 1 of the series, which is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET, Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to make an abrupt lineup move involving infielder Anthony Volpe.

Yankees Make Volpe Move

After the Yankees called him back up to the big leagues on Aug. 4, it was well documented that with George Lombard Jr. at shortstop, Volpe would have to play some other positions.

He’s since spent all of his time at second base when he’s been in the lineup.

On Friday, however, even with Jazz Chisholm Jr. out, Volpe won’t start at second base. Instead, he’ll make his first major league start at third base, which Boone mentioned earlier this week was a possibility as they try to move him around the infield.

Here’s the Red Sox full lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees Game 1 9/25 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF A. Rosario RF G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones CF A. Volpe 3B A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 2B B. Beck SP.”

Yankees Game 1 9/25 P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

H. Ramos LF

A. Rosario RF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

S. Jones CF

A. Volpe 3B

A. Sánchez C

J. Caballero 2B B. Beck SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 25, 2026

Volpe’s 2026 Campaign

Volpe has appeared in just 68 games and logged 212 at-bats, recording 24 runs, 51 hits, two home runs, and 26 RBIs while hitting .241 and slugging .330 with a .650 OPS.

The Yankees expect to include him on their postseason roster, and he could serve in a platoon role with their infield depth. As a right-handed bat, he could also come in handy against the likely Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series next week, especially with their plethora of left-handed pitchers.